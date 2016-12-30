  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: FDNY battles 5-alarm fire burning through row of stores in Kew Gardens, Queens
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway in California
Fire crews worked to rescue 18 passengers stuck on a ride 130 feet in the air at Knott's Berry Farm. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BUENA PARK, CA --
A ride at Knott's Berry Farm became stuck 130 feet in the air, sparking a rescue operation from fire crews on Friday.

The Sky Cabin became stuck with 18 people onboard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Knott's Berry Farm stated the ride stopped at about 2 p.m.

Knott's Berry Farm said it made several attempts to lower the attraction before eventually calling fire officials. Fire crews said they were called to the scene just before 5 p.m.

Firefighters attempted to reach the stranded passengers by ladder, but the ladder was too short to reach the cabin.

OCFD said it attempted to use a gravitational system to slowly lower the ride, but that proved unsuccessful.

Fire crews opted to use a rope system and will lower each passenger one-by-one.

"We have firefighters in the cab with the occupants. No one is in any medical distress. So we're going to affix a harness onto each one of them and one at a time we're going to lower them down to the ground," Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz told Eyewitness News.

"It sounds scary, but these guys, they train for this all the time," Kurtz said. "We have very, very strong ropes that have 9,000 pounds of breaking strength on them."

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
