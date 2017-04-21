  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Bunting hung in honor of fallen FDNY firefighter William Tolley
Parole denied for Judith Clark, getaway driver in Brinks armored car robbery

ALBANY, New York --
New York's Parole Board has denied the release of a former Weather Underground radical who drove a getaway car in the 1981 Brinks armored car robbery that left three people dead.

Judith Clark has served 35 years of a 75-years-to-life sentence for the suburban New York heist, which led to the deaths of two police officers and a security guard.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted Clark's sentence in December to make her eligible for parole.

Nearly 10,000 people signed a petition opposing release. Opponents were led by four Republican state senators who said the 67-year-old woman should stay in prison.

Clark's lawyer Steve Zeidman said Friday the decision ignores her record of achievement and transformation behind bars.

He said more than 1,000 people have written letters calling for Clark's release.
