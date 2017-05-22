Police are looking for the woman who sprayed a New York City bus driver with an unknown substance in Brooklyn.The NYPD says an MTA bus B15 was stopped and discharging passengers in the vicinity of Marcus Garvey Blvd and Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant Friday night.An unidentified female passenger sprayed an unknown substance in the face of the 57-year-old bus driver, causing discomfort and a burning sensation.The driver was treated and released at Woodhull hospital.Police describe the suspect as a black female last seen wearing a surgical mask and all dark clothing.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).