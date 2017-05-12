A scorpion was reported on a United flight at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to passengers onboard the plane.Joe Fagundes, a passenger on the plane, told ABC13 that the flight crew made an announcement that a scorpion came out of someone's bag.According to United, paramedics at the gate examined a passenger and determined that he had not been stung.No scorpion was found on the plane, Fagundes said.United released the following statement: