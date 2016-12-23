Passengers have begun disembarking from the hijacked Libyan aircraft in Malta.The doors of the plane opened at 1:44 p.m. local time and a staircase moved to the door before passengers began disembarking.An official from Afriqiyah Airways said the two hijackers had expressed a willingness to release the passengers but that they will keep the pilot.Serraj al-Fitouri also told Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV that one Libyan lawmaker was among the list of passengers. It was unclear whether the lawmaker, identified as Abdel-Salam al-Marabet, had been on the flight that was hijacked earlier Friday.