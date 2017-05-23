NEWS

Police: Elizabeth man hired from child care website sexually abused girl

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have arrested a New Jersey man they say repeatedly sexually assaulted a child after he was hired as a caretaker.

Now, 31-year-old Jonathan Tavara-Nima, of Elizabeth, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say the investigation revealed that Tavara-Nima was hired by the victim's family last year via the website Care.com and ultimately entrusted to care for the girl on a regular basis.

The victim, who is under the age of 13, was reportedly found to have been sexually assaulted multiple times in locations including the Benedict Motel in Linden, a residence in Union Township, and in Tavara-Nima's vehicle.

Tavara-Nima also allegedly photographed her in sexual poses using his cell phone during the encounters.

Anyone with additional information about Tavara-Nima's activities or who may have hired him to care for a child is being urged to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Josh Rios at 908-965-3809 or Sgt. Patricia Gusmano at 908-965-3877.

Under New Jersey's Jessica Lunsford Act, a conviction on a charge of aggravated sexual assault against a child under 13 results in a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in state prison, with the full term to be served before the possibility of parole.
Related Topics:
newschild sex assaultElizabeth
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
