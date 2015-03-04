NEWS

Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for $25, Chicken McNuggets

In this March 4, 2015, file photo, an order of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets is displayed for a photo in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

BRADENTON, Fla --
Florida authorities have charged a woman with prostitution after she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover detective for $25 and Chicken McNuggets.

The Miami Herald reports 22-year-old Alex Direeno was being held Sunday without bond at the Manatee County Jail on charges of prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and on outstanding warrants.

Records show that the incident happened last week. An undercover detective told the woman he wanted oral sex and she agreed to do it for $25. As they briefly went back and forth on the price, she finally agreed to perform the act for $25 and chicken McNuggets.

It's unclear whether Direeno has retained an attorney.
Related Topics:
newsprostitutionfast food restaurantchicken
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man and daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Trump aide to leave White House, official says
1 killed, 7 injured in San Diego shooting
San Diego pool party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded
100 days of Twitter: A timeline of President Trump's tweets
More News
Top Stories
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Man and daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police say restaurant employees sang 'F the Police' while officers ate
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name: Tajiri
Queens residents rattled after terrifying meat cleaver attack
NYC's new ferry launches from the Rockaways to Manhattan
May Day rallies held to protest Trump immigration policies
Show More
Prosecutors: Woman used meth as toddler lay dying
Backpack stolen while man saved woman who fell on tracks
Boy, 12, shot while playing basketball on Bronx playground
Funeral for 8-year-old boy killed by window planter box in Brooklyn
Hacker claims release of stolen copies of hit Netflix series
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
More Photos