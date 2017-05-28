Police are searching for the drivers involved after a man was run over and killed on the Cross Bronx Expressway.It happened at about 2:30 Sunday morning as the man was walking northbound on the highway between Castle Hill Avenue and White Plains Road.Police say the man was struck by multiple vehicles, none of which remained at the scene.Police believe he may have been hit first by a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.