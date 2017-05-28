NEWS

Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Cross Bronx Expressway

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on a deadly hit and run in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the drivers involved after a man was run over and killed on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

It happened at about 2:30 Sunday morning as the man was walking northbound on the highway between Castle Hill Avenue and White Plains Road.

Police say the man was struck by multiple vehicles, none of which remained at the scene.

Police believe he may have been hit first by a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.
Related Topics:
newspedestrian struckhit and runbronx newsCastle HillNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Surveillance images released of suspect in shooting of 4 men in Chelsea
Multiple people shot in Paterson; investigation underway
Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick killed in boating accident
VA trooper dies after traffic stop shooting
More News
Top Stories
Multiple people shot in Paterson; investigation underway
Surveillance images released of suspect in shooting of 4 men in Chelsea
Pressure cooker causes evacuations at Newark Airport
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
Man arrested for killing man walking dog in NJ
WATCH: NYPD officer has the moves - and isn't afraid to show it
Uber CEO's mother killed, father injured in boating accident
Show More
Police: Woman hits another woman with glass bottle in Bronx
George W. Bush, Bono meet in Texas
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Police: Man robbed in Inwood by 5 men; witness threatened
2 found dead inside car following accident in Woodbury
More News
Top Video
Multiple people shot in Paterson; investigation underway
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Man rescued after falling into Harlem River
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video