NEWS

Penn State University student from New Jersey dies after fall

Eyewitness News
STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
A Pennsylvania State University student from New Jersey died after sustaining injuries from a fall at a fraternity house.

School officials say 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, was injured at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house Friday and later succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The sophomore engineering student was a member of the fraternity.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, Piazza fell down a flight of stairs, injuring himself while he was at a party the fraternity was hosting.

Eleven hours later, according to NJ.com, someone at the fraternity called 911 to get an ambulance for Piazza. He was pronounced dead Saturday morning.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday and police are investigating surveillance video from inside the frat house.

Piazza's older brother is also a student at Penn State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
