NEWS

Person killed, 2 deputies hurt in Trenton; standoff underway

EMBED </>More Videos

Police-involved shooting in Trenton: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 7:55 a.m. on May 10, 2017.

TRENTON, N.J. --
A person was killed and two sheriff's deputies were injured after a person opened fired on U.S. Marshals as they tried to serve a warrant on Wednesday morning in Trenton, New Jersey.

That person is now barricaded inside a building as police continue negotiations.


The incident began around 6:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Centre Street.

There, police say, marshals from the New York-New Jersey regional fugitive task force were trying to serve a warrant. It is not known who was named in the warrant or what crime it was for.



At that point the individual opened fire.

Two deputies were hurt, and a person on the street was shot and killed.

Police say the person who was killed may have been an innocent bystander.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a number of police units and ambulances on the scene.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Chopper 6 raw video in Trenton, NJ. There were reports of shots being fired at police.



Groups of officers wearing bullet-proof vests with weapons drawn were seen near a home and across the street near a corner store.

A number of streets have been blocked off in the area.



Residents in the area have been asked to leave their homes and move back from the scene.

Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsshootingpolice-involved shootingTrenton
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Condoleezza Rice calls Putin's interference in election 'personal'
2 kids missing after supervised visit with father found safe
Russian foreign minister heckles reporters asking about Comey
Small dog chases large bear through yard of home
Funeral services for mom of 6, subway conductor killed in shooting
More News
Top Stories
Body discovered in water in Central Park; 2nd in 2 days
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
2 kids missing after supervised visit with father found safe
One arrested after fight on Southwest flight caught on video
Trump defends abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey
Police search for man who attacked teen with 2-year-old in Brooklyn
Show More
Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big' dead at 45
Bronx substitute teacher fired after allegedly ripping hijab off student's head
Chaos at airport after flights canceled; 3 LI residents arrested
Suspect arrested in brutal beating of Bronx street vendor
Student diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis in Bellmore
More News
Top Video
Trump defends abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey
Police search for man who attacked teen with 2-year-old in Brooklyn
Hidden New York: What are those mysterious tiles?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video