Person killed, 2 deputies hurt in Trenton; standoff underway

Police involved shooting in Trenton. Guns drawn in ongoing situation on Centre Street. pic.twitter.com/8oPZRXT9SN — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 10, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1975438" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Chopper 6 raw video in Trenton, NJ. There were reports of shots being fired at police.

T.E.A.M.S. on scene in Trenton. Situation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2x8Y46lSe6 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 10, 2017

Police involved shooting in Trenton. Streets blocked off around scene. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/o03IW7cZbP — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 10, 2017

Police knocking on doors and telling neighbors to move back near scene of police involved shooting in Trenton. pic.twitter.com/Xlng5osUOO — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 10, 2017

A person was killed and two sheriff's deputies were injured after a person opened fired on U.S. Marshals as they tried to serve a warrant on Wednesday morning in Trenton, New Jersey.That person is now barricaded inside a building as police continue negotiations.The incident began around 6:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Centre Street.There, police say, marshals from the New York-New Jersey regional fugitive task force were trying to serve a warrant. It is not known who was named in the warrant or what crime it was for.At that point the individual opened fire.Two deputies were hurt, and a person on the street was shot and killed.Police say the person who was killed may have been an innocent bystander.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a number of police units and ambulances on the scene.Groups of officers wearing bullet-proof vests with weapons drawn were seen near a home and across the street near a corner store.A number of streets have been blocked off in the area.Residents in the area have been asked to leave their homes and move back from the scene.