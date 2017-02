Emergency workers were trying to free a person stuck in a shaft of a high-rise Saturday morning.Rescuers were called to the scene around 8 a.m.The victim is down a shaft of a high-rise building in Morningside Heights. The victim is stuck in a metal shaft on the 16th floor.It is a 23-story property at 70 Morningside Drive.Stay with ABC7NY for more on this report.