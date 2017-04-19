NEWS

Philadelphia police pay tribute to Cleveland Facebook murder victim

(Philadelphia Police Department / Officer Jonny Castro)

PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia Police Department has paid tribute to the victim of the recent fatal Easter Sunday shooting in Cleveland.

PPD Forensic Graphic Artist Officer Jonny Castro created a digital painting of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr.

The suspect in Godwin's killing, Steve Stephens, shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit in Erie County, Pennsylvania, Tuesday morning, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

The Philadelphia PD posted the painting of Godwin on social media, along with the following:

"This beautiful work of art was recently completed by PPD Forensic Graphic Artist, Officer Jonny Castro.

This digital painting of Cleveland, Ohio homicide victim Robert Godwin, Sr. is being shared in order to get an extremely important message out there.

YOU - the public - are the best weapon we have in the fight against crime. Sure, that's a cliche - but some cliches become cliches for a reason. FACT: Mr. Godwin's killer is no longer a threat because a citizen picked up a phone and called police.

Every day in this country, individuals like Mr. Godwin are senselessly killed by cowards whose names aren't worth the keystrokes necessary to type them into posts like this one. Far too often, it is the names and faces of those criminals - not their victims - that are remembered as we see them plastered all over the media.

The sooner those wanted individuals are in custody, the sooner we can stop posting their pictures. Believe us - getting them into custody and off of our pages and streets makes us very happy.

We need your help.

Call it "snitching", call it "ratting", call it whatever you want. Regardless of your opinions on the police, please consider putting them aside for just a moment and giving us a call. You can always remain anonymous - and you can quite literally save a life.

Our condolences to the family of Mr. Godwin, as well as to the families and loved ones of victims of violence throughout Philadelphia and the world. We promise to work tirelessly to bring closure for these victims as well as the loved ones that are left behind to pick up the pieces.

Please. We need your help.

Thanks for listening, for your support, and for your help in making our city safe. Stay safe."

Godwin's daughter, Tonya Godwin Baines, told ABC News her father was the epitome of a family man who "would give you the shirt off his back."

"He taught us about God, he taught us love, forgiveness. Just to know that I will never ever hear my father's voice again is devastating," Baines said.

"We can never replace him," she added, crying. "A part of us died with him."


Officer Castro, an army vet, creates portraits of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, as seen in an Action News video essay from February.

EMBED More News Videos

Officer Jonny Castro, an army vet, creates portraits of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsfacebookshootingphiladelphia policeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News amid sexual misconduct allegations
Livery cab driver critically injured in stabbing at Bronx intersection
New video shows judge alone hours before body found in river
Timeline of Aaron Hernandez's legal problems
Syria moved aircraft out of US-bombed airstrip to Russian base
More News
Top Stories
New video shows judge alone hours before body found in river
Livery cab driver critically injured in stabbing at Bronx intersection
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News amid sexual harassment claims
Police: Woman wearing PJs robs 6 banks in 90 minutes
7 train service restored after mid-rush shutdown
LI taxpayers shell out $150,000 for school's trip to Disney
NYC to raise base price for pack of cigarettes to $13, mayor says
Show More
Principal accused of hitting student who slapped teacher
Connecticut dominatrix accused of extorting client
Former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez found hanged in cell
Trump welcomes Patriots -- without Brady -- to the White House
Murder suspect last seen in NJ added to 'Most Wanted' list
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos