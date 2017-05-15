EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1996183" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News viewer video following a plane crash in Carlstadt, NJ. Credit GodwinClassic33 via Twitter

See raw video from Jeff Williams showing a fiery scene after a small plane crashed in Carlstadt, New Jersey.

Cameras captured the fiery scene of a small plane crash moments after it happened in New Jersey Monday.Two people aboard the plane died in the crash. The plane hit the ground about 1/4 mile from where it was supposed to land at Teterboro Airport.See photos in the gallery above.This video from Twitter user @GodwinClassic33 shows thick, black smoke billowing up from the scene:And this video is up close to the scene: