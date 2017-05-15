CARLSTADT, New Jersey (WABC) --Cameras captured the fiery scene of a small plane crash moments after it happened in New Jersey Monday.
Two people aboard the plane died in the crash. The plane hit the ground about 1/4 mile from where it was supposed to land at Teterboro Airport.
