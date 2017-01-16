NEWS

PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry officials work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (Vladimir Voronin&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
A cargo plane crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan on Monday, killing dozens.

The Boeing 747 cargo plane destroyed 15 homes when it crashed into the village of Dacha Su near Manas International Airport. Four people on the plane were killed and dozens on the ground. Death toll reports ranged from 31 to 37 people, from the presidential press office and emergency officials, respectively.

Authorities said they believe the crash was caused by pilot error.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashu.s. & worldphotos
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
Nightclub shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead, 9 wounded
Cargo plane crashes in residential area of Kyrgyzstan, killing 37
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
Animal Rights Groups, Stars React to Ringling Bros. Closure
More News
Top Stories
Deadline passes with no deal between MTA and Transport Workers union
Woman run over by mini school bus while crossing Brooklyn street
Search on for attackers after woman stabbed inside Queens home
Pedestrian fatally struck in NJ; 4th killed on same stretch since August
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at age 73
Trump lashes out at critics as some Democrats vow to skip inauguration
3 hurt as fire breaks out at apartment building in the Bronx
Show More
Police investigating attempted attacks on 2 women in Westchester
Cargo plane crashes in residential area of Kyrgyzstan, killing 37
LI woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley crash dies
Nightclub shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead, 9 wounded
MLK day honors civil rights icon with national day of service
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos