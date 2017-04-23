Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Mayor de Blasio, officials hold update on deadly Queens fire
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Police: 5 people killed in Queens house fire
Full Story
TOP VIDEOS
NEWS
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
WABC
Sunday, April 23, 2017 04:52PM
news
Queens Village
New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Sessions, unlike Trump, says DREAMers are 'subject to being deported'
Police: 5 people killed in Queens house fire
Far-right populist Le Pen, centrist Macron advance in French election that has consequences for Europe
Off-duty NYPD detective arrested after accident in Queens
Top Stories
Police: 5 people killed in Queens house fire
Elderly couple fatally struck by alleged drunk driver on Long Island
Off-duty NYPD detective arrested after accident in Queens
Police hunt suspect in Bronx robberies, stabbing of livery driver
ABC News poll: 96 percent of Trump voters say they'd do it again
NJ police officer charged in sexual assault case involving 2 teens
April the giraffe becomes cash cow for tiny NY zoo
College student killed in bizarre accident during track meet
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
Pedestrian dead after being struck by cab on Upper East Side
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño potato chips
Burglars break into Long Island home, rob teen at gunpoint
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
Snow photos from Eyewitness News viewers and others
