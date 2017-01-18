Today's Top Stories
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 02:55PM
Take a look at former President George H.W. Bush through the years.
Woman's remains found at trash outpost in Bronx
Former President George HW Bush Admitted to ICU
CT teacher accused of exposing himself in the classroom
Obama Leaves on a High Note, Poll Says
Obama Says 'Justice Has Been Served' in Chelsea Manning Case
George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush both hospitalized in Houston
2 girls, baby locked in bathroom during LI home invasion
5th grader allegedly creates 'kill list' of classmates
Betsy DeVos: Guns in school to protect kids from grizzlies
Highly-effective hacking scam targeting Gmail users
CT teacher accused of exposing himself in the classroom
Bobcat attacks woman, scratches 2 others in Connecticut
9-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl victims in attempted NJ lurings
Police: Man poses as Justin Bieber to 'sextort' 11-year-old girl
Charges dropped against teen accused in slaying of Brooklyn rabbi
Arms found at trash outpost in Bronx where other remains were found
Driver injured when gunfire hits NJ Transit bus
