PHOTOS: Multiple people dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

A shooter is reported to be in custody and as many as nine people are reported injured following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Sterling Rogers posted video to Facebook of a group of people being evacuated onto the tarmac.
