  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
RATS

Photos show some of 267 rats seized from Long Island antique store

Eyewitness News
RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) --
Photos have been released showing a few of the hundreds of rats found inside a store on Long Island last week.

The rats -- 267 in all -- were seized from the antique store called "A Long Island Picker Inc." in Ronkonkoma on January 3.

Animal control officers responded after reports of a foul odor coming from the store. They found the rats living in what they called a deplorable environment.

PHOTOS: Rats discovered in Long Island antique store

Fifteen additional rats were found living in the walls of the strip mall.

Officials said the animals are apparently domesticated rats that were being bred.

The rats were being evaluated by a veterinarian who specializes in the species.

The SPCA is reportedly trying to figure out whether to charge the owner with animal cruelty. The store has been condemned by the town of Brookhaven.
Related Topics:
newsratslong island newsanimalsRonkonkoma
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RATS
Nearly 200 rats removed from Long Island antique store
Rats, health code violations force McSorley's to close
Rats, mice, and roaches plague Mitchel Houses tenants
NYC comes in second for most rats, Chicago takes the cheese
More rats
NEWS
Aging Indian Point nuclear power plant to close by 2021
Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
Vandals use marbles to damage 28 Bronx businesses
NJ girls' basketball team finds hanging black puppet at high school
More News
Top Stories
Elderly man killed by hit-and-run driver in Williamsburg
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Grocery store trip ends with kids seeing father murdered
Trump fires back at 'overrated' Streep after Globes speech
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter weather advisory for Tuesday
Orlando officer fatally shot; 2nd cop dies in manhunt crash
Show More
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Exclusive: Elderly mugging victim describes terrifying attack in the Bronx
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
Feds tell NJ towns to stop painting center lines blue
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos