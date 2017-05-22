NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill is now boycotting this year's Puerto Rican Day Parade, adding his name to a growing list of those unhappy with organizers' decision to honor Oscar Lopez Rivera, the controversial figure was released last week after serving decades in jail for his involvement with a militant group accused of bombings in the United States.
Corporate sponsorships are also in jeopardy, and Monday afternoon, JetBlue announced it has pulled its support. Last week, Goya Foods -- a parade sponsor for the past 59 years -- made the very same business decision.
It all spells more division surrounding an event designed to unify the Puerto Rican people.
Several labor unions rallied in Manhattan to support the decision to honor Lopez Rivera, who fought to liberate Puerto Rico from the US.
"We support the parade organizers' right to honor someone as significant as Oscar on a day that is so important, on a day that is so big," 32BJ SEIU vice president Shirley Aldebol said.
"We stand behind you" was the message from union leaders, community organizations and civil rights groups to organizers under fire for honoring the Puerto Rican nationalist as a "national freedom hero" during this year's celebration on June 11.
Just hours after that news conference, O'Neill told reporters he will not march in the parade.
"I cannot support a man who is a co-founder of an organization that engaged in over 120 bombings," he said. "Six people killed, and seriously injured four police officers."
Rivera was associated with the terror group Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, an organization that claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings in the 70s and 80s in New York, Chicago and Washington.
A 1975 bombing at Fraunces Tavern in Lower Manhattan killed four people and injured more than 50 others.
The 74-year-old Rivera was freed just last week, and his supporters point to his 1981 conviction on charges of seditious conspiracy, saying prosecutors never directly connected him to the actual bombings.
President Barack Obama commuted his sentence before leaving office in January.
"We have to look at the widespread and the disproportionate sentence again to an individual that was not linked to any act of violence that hurt or killed anyone," City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has publicly stated he will march in the parade. O'Neill said he will probably still attend the event, but not march.
Channel 7 will broadcast the parade live along Fifth Avenue on June 11.