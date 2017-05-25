NEWS

Playboy model gets probation, community service in body-shaming case

EMBED </>More Videos

A Playboy centerfold pleaded no contest after being accused of photographing a woman in a gym locker room and posting the image on social media with derogatory comments. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A Playboy centerfold on Wednesday pleaded no contest after being accused of photographing a 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posting the image on social media with derogatory comments.

After Dani Mathers' plea to a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy, she was sentenced to 45 days in jail or 30 days of community service removing graffiti.

Her lawyer said Mathers, 30, will opt for the graffiti removal.

As part of her plea, Mathers will be on probation for three years and cannot take pictures of people or post them online without their permission.

She had previously apologized for taking the gym photo at an LA Fitness club in July and posting it on Snapchat with the caption: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either.

The image included a selfie of Mathers with her hand over her mouth.

After the body-shaming incident sparked widespread outrage, the 2015 Playmate of the Year insisted she had inadvertently published the photo publicly despite her intention to send it privately to a friend.

"She really apologizes from the bottom of her heart for what happened," defense attorney Thomas Mesereau said outside the downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday. "She never thought this would come out like this. Never intended to hurt anyone."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newssnapchatsocial mediagymlapdcelebrityLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
58-year-old home health care worker shot in stomach in Bronx
US Navy ship sails within 12 miles of disputed Chinese island
In deadly Everest climbing season, crowds add to high risks
Reporter allegedly body-slammed by GOP candidate speaks out
GOP health bill that passed House leaves 23M more uninsured in 10 years
More News
Top Stories
Boy struck on head by flying bat at Yankees game
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse
Teen arrested after 4 stabbed outside Hell's Kitchen school
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Official
MUGSHOTS: 31 arrested in major heroin ring bust in NJ
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
58-year-old home health care worker shot in stomach in Bronx
Show More
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him
Police in Newburgh arrest 'extremely dangerous' murder suspect
WATCH: Woman jumps on hood as carjacker tries to drive off
Tourist in coma, fighting for her life after Times Square crash
More News
Top Video
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse
Take flight with daredevil pilot David Windmiller
Super spelling sisters in NJ, one going to national bee
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video