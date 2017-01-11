Plumbers find fetus inside pipe in Brooklyn home

A fetus was found inside a pipe in a multi-family home in Brooklyn Tuesday, after plumbers were called to clear a clog.It happened inside a home on East 83rd Street between Flatlands Avenue and Avenue J in Canarsie.Detectives are speaking with the landlord and tenants who live in the building about the grim discovery.Authorities say the fetus appears to be first-term, approximately three months, and would not have been viable.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but it does not appear to be criminal in nature at this time.Police have also interviewed former residents of the building, but no one is being held and no charges have been filed.The investigation is ongoing.