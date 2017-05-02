NEWS

2 in custody after Huntington Station Carvel robbery

Two people are in custody following another knifepoint robbery on Long Island.

Eyewitness News
RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) --
At least two suspects were quickly taken into custody following the knifepoint robbery of a Carvel in Huntington Station Monday night.

Detectives were questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a series of similar crimes committed by the same suspect across Long Island since February.

The suspects held up the Carvel on New York Avenue at around 9:45 p.m.

Police officers already in the area ran after the suspects on foot and arrested them on nearby President Street

They taped off a vehicle on President Street, as they investigated.

The 17th robbery in the pattern was at The Barn convenience store in Lake Ronkonkoma Sunday morning.

A suspect armed with a knife held up the worker and fled the scene. At that point, the robber was suspected of hitting 17 stores - 10 in Nassau and seven in Suffolk. Two were attempted robberies in the spree began on Feb. 13.
