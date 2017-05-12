Two men appeared to have stabbed each other, one fatally, as they fought inside a Harlem mental health facility.The men, who both lived in the facility on West 132nd Street, got into a fight on the fifth floor sometime before 9 a.m. Friday.A 44-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead.A 39-year-old man was stabbed once to the neck and is in critical condition at Harlem Hospital.Detectives said the two stabbed each other during an ongoing dispute.A knife was recovered and police are interviewing witnesses to determine what happened.