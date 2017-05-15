NEWS

Police: 2 tied up, robbed during home invasion in Holmdel, New Jersey

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating a violent home invasion at a townhouse in New Jersey.

Holmdel police say the attack happened Sunday night on Banyan Boulevard.

Police determined that two victims, a 37-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, were arriving home when they opened the front door of the residence and began to enter.

As they entered the residence, two suspects who were already inside the home rushed towards them.

According to police, the male victim was struck several times with a baseball bat by one of the assailants.

The woman was punched multiple times by the other assailant. The two victims were then bound together within the home.

Both attackers, who had their faces covered, stole personal property from the victims, including cash and jewelry, and fled the scene.

After freeing themselves, the male victim called police, who arrived shortly thereafter. Holmdel Police contacted the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and a joint investigation was launched.

Both victims were hospitalized. The man suffered significant facial injuries, including a broken nose. The woman was also treated for facial injuries. Both have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Hernando of the Holmdel Township Police Department at (732) 946-2820 or Detective Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443.
