Police on Long Island have arrested three people in connection with multiple knifepoint robberies at stores and restaurants.At least two suspects were quickly taken into custody following the knifepoint robbery of a Carvel in Huntington Station Monday night.Detectives said they were questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to the string of similar crimes committed by the same suspect across Long Island since February.The suspects held up the Carvel on New York Avenue at around 9:45 p.m., police said.Police officers already in the area ran after the suspects on foot and arrested them on nearby President Street. They taped off a vehicle on President Street, as they investigated.The 17th robbery in the pattern was at The Barn convenience store in Lake Ronkonkoma Sunday morning.A suspect armed with a knife held up the worker and fled the scene. At that point, the robber was suspected of hitting 17 stores - 10 in Nassau and seven in Suffolk. Two were attempted robberies in the spree began on Feb. 13.