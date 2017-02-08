NEWS

3 men in Bushwick beat, rob man

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for three men they said mugged and robbed a man in Brooklyn.

At 11 p.m. Friday, a man was walking near Evergreen Avenue and Jefferson Street.

According to the New York City Police Department, a man hit him in the back of the head. Once the victim was on the ground, two other men punched and kicked him in the face and body.

They stole the victim's iPhone 6, and debit and credit cards from his pocket then fled, police said.

The victim had a black eye as well as cuts and bruises.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
