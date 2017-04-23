NEWS

5 people killed in South Ozone Park fire, police say

(FDNY/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
Police say five people were killed in a fire in Queens on Sunday.

The fire broke out in a house on 112-16 208th Street in South Ozone Park just after 2:30 p.m.

Stay with abc7NY for the latest updates.
Related Topics:
newsfdnySouth Ozone ParkNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Off-duty NYPD detective arrested after accident in Queens
Far-right populist Le Pen, centrist Macron advance in French election that has consequences for Europe
North Korea detained a professor who is US citizen; at least 3rd American held
NJ police officer charged in sexual assault case involving 2 teens
More News
Top Stories
Elderly couple fatally struck by alleged drunk driver on Long Island
Off-duty NYPD detective arrested after accident in Queens
Police hunt suspect in Bronx robberies, stabbing of livery driver
ABC News poll: 96 percent of Trump voters say they'd do it again
NJ police officer charged in sexual assault case involving 2 teens
College student killed in bizarre accident during track meet
April the giraffe becomes cash cow for tiny NY zoo
Show More
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
Pedestrian dead after being struck by cab on Upper East Side
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño potato chips
Burglars break into Long Island home, rob teen at gunpoint
Schumer calls for boost in communication after Penn Station stampede
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
Snow photos from Eyewitness News viewers and others
More Photos