An illegal marijuana grow house was busted in the Morris Park section of the Bronx on Wednesday.According to the New York City Police Department, 50 pounds of marijuana was seized from four grow rooms on the second floor of a Fowler Avenue home.The homeowner was placed under arrest and charged with possession, police said. Their name was not released.The suspect also is being investigated for stealing $90,000 worth of power from Con Edison by bypassing the home's electrical meter.