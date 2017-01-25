NEWS

Police: Freeport woman attempted to kidnap young girl in front of child's mother

Eyewitness News
FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
A Nassau County woman is accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl - right in front of the child's mother.

The incident happened inside a business on Merrick Road in Freeport on Tuesday night.

Police say 20-year-old Lela Witts grabbed the girl's arm and pulled her outside, and onto the sidewalk. The 6-year-old's mother was able to grab her daughter, and get her back inside.

Investigators say Witts then went across the street to a diner, where an eyewitness pointed her out to police.
Related Topics:
newsattempted abductionFreeport
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dow Hits 20K at Open
Trump Vows Probe of Voter Fraud After Alleging, Without Evidence, Millions of Illegal Votes Cast
Video shows caregiver hitting 94-year-old woman several times
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
More News
Top Stories
Dow Jones Industrial average eclipses 20,000 for first time
Police: Man pushed on Bronx subway tracks after fight
President Trump says he will order investigation into voter fraud
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
MTA board expected to vote to increase subway, bus fare to $3
Walking on water? Crystal clear ice forms on Michigan lake
What was that noise? It's Con Ed releasing steam on the Upper East Side
Show More
Dozens of residents evacuated from burning apartment building in Brooklyn
President Trump tweets 'We will build the wall!'
Parents, caregivers fight to keep Brooklyn day care open after DOH shuts it down
McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday
VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained up for 15 years
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos