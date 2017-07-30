Police in Jersey City are investigating the deaths of two people in a high-rise along the waterfront. Emergency workers rushed three people to the hospital from what is believed to be a suspected drug overdose.Building management at Crystal Point had no comment when asked about the suspected overdoses. An email to tenants, the property manager said he would meet Monday with the board to 'discuss if any additional security procedures are necessary going forward.'Late Sunday afternoon, investigators with the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office carried out a bag of evidence from the luxury high-rise. It was most likely taken from an upper floor unit, possibly the 41st floor, where two people died and three others got sick from an apparent drug overdose around 5 a.m.Authorities got a call from someone in the upper-floor unit saying people were having trouble breathing. That same person admitted they were using drugs, although it is not clear what kind of drugs were being used.Police and ambulances rushed to the scene, but for two people, it was too late. Three others were rushed to Jersey City Medical Center.In an email to tenants, the property manager did say that the incident involved guests of a resident, and that there was no danger to people living in the building.Officials have not yet released the names of those who died, or the conditions of those who are in the hospital or what their conditions are.