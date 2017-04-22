Two men on bicycles are wanted for a series of cell phone robberies in Midtown.Between March 21 and April 15, there have been at least nine incidents.In each case, the thief bicycles up to the victim, grabs a cellphone, then takes off on the bike. A Samsung, and several iPhones have been taken.The robberies usually happen late at night or very early in the morning between 35th and 46th streets. Most of the incidents have been on the West Side of Manhattan.There have been no reported injuries.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).