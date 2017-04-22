NYPD says these bicycle bandits have snatched 9 cell phones in past month in Times Square area. Duo believed to be 30-35 years old. pic.twitter.com/bho5uM1uvf — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) April 22, 2017

When visiting Times Square, one of the first thing most tourists do is break out those cell phones and capture the memories. Now, police say there is a pair of bike-riding thieves grabbing phones from pedestrians.Officers say in the past month, the suspects have struck nine times around Times Square, with the first time they struck being March 21st. In the most recent incident, last Saturday, a 45-year-old woman had her phone stolen at 7th Avenue and West 42nd Street.Police say the thieves have struck twice outside of the Times Square area - on April 8th, they say the suspects snatched a phone on Lexington Avenue and East 51st Street, and two days later on Broadway and West 35th Street.In another incident last Saturday, they allegedly grabbed a phone out of a man's hand while he was sitting inside his car with the window down on 42nd Street.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).