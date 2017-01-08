NEWS

Police: Bronx mom killed while getting food for her sons
AJ Ross has more from West Farms.

WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) --
There was nothing 48-year-old Cindy Diaz wouldn't do for her four boys, and Friday evening was like any other.

Diaz was getting food for her sons at a McDonald's on Boston Road in the Bronx, when someone opened fire, spraying the area with several shots. One of the bullets accidentally struck the innocent mom, leaving her loved ones to now wrestle with the heart-wrenching questions.

Diaz's loved ones now plan to go to city hall to fight for improved lighting, cameras, and police in this area...so no other family has to experience an unexplainable loss like this.

Police do not yet have a suspect in custody in the shooting, and are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to give them a call.
