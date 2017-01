Police say a drunk driver caused the crash that killed a livery cab passenger overnight in Brooklyn.Officers say a car hit the cab at the intersection of Avenue P and West 2nd Street in Gravesend about 3:15 a.m.56-year-old Abraha Shmailov of Sheepshead Bay died from traumatic injuries, The drivers' injuries wre not life-threatening.24-year-old Peter Michael of Marine Park faces vehicular manslaughter, DWI, and other charges.