Police chief shot in Orange County; standoff with suspect continues

(Photo/Marcus Solis)

MAYBROOK, Orange County (WABC) --
A suspect opened fire on police officers investigating a domestic incident in Maybrook Tuesday morning, sending a police chief to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The standoff with the suspect is said to be ongoing.

According to a law enforcement source, Town of Montgomery Police Chief Arnold "Butch" Amthor was shot and is currently at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh.

State police say Amthor was struck in the upper shoulder, and the injury appears to be non-life threatening. The chief was said to be conscious and talking when he was taken to the hospital.

"The police officer was shot in the upper torso shoulder area," State Police Major Joseph Tripodo said. "He is OK, non life-threatening injuries, conscious and alert at the hospital."

The shooting occurred on Abbey Avenue around 9:30 a.m., and authorities say the suspect continued to be barricaded inside a house Tuesday afternoon.

State police said they were responding to a domestic incident around 9:30 a.m. involving a recent breakup between the woman who is the primary renter of the home and her ex-boyfriend, who occasionally stayed at the residence. While interviewing the suspect, there was apparently an exchange of gunfire. Amthor was struck, but it is unclear if the suspect was also wounded.

"We have a shooting protocol anytime an officer discharges their weapon," a police official said. "We'll have two separate and distinct investigations, one involving the discharge that affected the officer, we'll investigate that, and then we'll investigate any other discharged weapon that we need to."

Police have not gone into the house and would not elaborate further on the standoff.

"Butch is a true gentleman who has dedicated his life to law enforcement," Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said. "He is expected to make a full recovery...I visited with Butch at the hospital, and I commend the St. Luke's Hospital staff for their professionalism and care that they have provided Chief Amthor."

The Alternative Learning Center in Maybrook, because of its proximity to the scene, has been placed on lockout.

Maybrook is 70 miles northwest of New York City and has a population of 3,000. A map showing where Maybrook is in proximity to New York:

