  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions
NEWS

Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping, police say
EMBED </>More News Videos

A school bus driver is facing charges for leaving a child on a running bus while he went grocery shopping in West Philadelphia.

WEST PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
A school bus driver is facing charges for leaving a child on a running bus while he went grocery shopping in West Philadelphia.

Police say the driver picked up the 7-year-old boy from Cornerstone Christian Academy Monday afternoon.

The man then stopped at the Shop Rite supermarket several blocks away and went inside.

A passerby noticed the child alone on the bus and called police, who say officers waited at the bus for ten minutes.

When he didn't return, they went inside and found him.

The man was taken into custody and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The boy was not hurt in any way and has been returned to his parents.
Related Topics:
newsschool buschild left in carchildren
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Winter Storms That Battered West Move East
Trump's AG Pick on 1986 Allegations of Racism: 'I Abhor the Klan'
Hostage Situation Reported at an Alabama Credit Union
President Obama Opens up About Sasha and Malia's Time in the White House
President Obama Says 'Obamacare' Will Survive Beyond His Presidency
More News
Top Stories
1 dead after fire in abandoned Brentwood home
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his own driveway
Sheriff's deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
Wife accused of framing husband's ex-gf in 'rape fantasy' plot
Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
End of an era: Verizon deal would mean big changes for Yahoo
LI woman accused in gas station robbery, fake charity scam
Show More
Young sons save mom, fight off knife-wielding home invader
Fort Lauderdale suspect canceled trip to NYC, ABC News reports
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
900 NJ kids may need revaccination over refrigeration issue
Derrick Rose missing from Knicks, said to have Chicago family issue
More News
Top Video
1 dead after fire in abandoned Brentwood home
Queens-Midtown Tunnel tolls go cashless
New video: 2nd vehicle involved in Bronx marble vandalism
Cory Booker to testify against Sessions as hearing opens
More Video