A man died after he was shot by police Tuesday night in Brooklyn.Officers were called to a home on East 99th Street in Canarsie to a report of an emotionally-disturbed person around 9:30 p.m.A woman let responding officers inside, and authorities say a man emerged from a back room and grabbed a 13-inch knife from the kitchen.Authorities say the man, identified as 63-year-old James Owens, moved toward the officers. One reportedly tasered the man, which failed to stop him. They say Owens kept coming toward them with the knife, prompting the second officer to open fire."One of the officers deployed a taser at the male, which had no effect," NYPD Chief of Patrol Terrence Monahan said. "The male continued to advance (on) the officers with the knife, and a second officer discharged his firearm three times, striking the male."Owens was shot in the chest and was rushed in critical condition to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officers recovered a knife at the scene.No police officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.