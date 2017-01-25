Police: Freeport woman attempted to kidnap young girl in front of child's mother

A Nassau County woman is accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl - right in front of the child's mother.The incident happened inside a business on Merrick Road in Freeport on Tuesday night.Police say 20-year-old Lela Witts grabbed the girl's arm and pulled her outside, and onto the sidewalk. The 6-year-old's mother was able to grab her daughter, and get her back inside.Investigators say Witts then went across the street to a diner, where an eyewitness pointed her out to police.