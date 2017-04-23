Police are searching for the man who robbed a woman and a livery cab driver in the Bronx, and stabbed the driver.In the first incident, on March 26, police say the suspect followed the 58-year-old female victim inside of an elevator at a building on Webster Avenue.When the victim exited on the 15th floor he displayed a large knife and demanded her purse. She complied and handed her purse to the man, who then fled the scene. The victim was not injured.The second incident was on April 19. According to police, the suspect entered a livery cab in front of 1428 Webster Avenue.When the vehicle was stopped at a traffic light at Crotona Park South and Prospect Avenue he displayed a knife and began to stab the livery cab driver, a 31-year-old man, about the face and neck.He then removed cash from the center console, exited the vehicle and fled westbound toward Claremont Parkway.The victim sustained several lacerations to the right side of his face and neck and was treated and released at St. Barnabus Hospital.The individual is described as approximately in his 20s, 5'7" tall, 180-190 pounds, with a light complexion.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).