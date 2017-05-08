NEWS

Police identify person of interest in attack on German tourist in Harlem

NYPD photo

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have identified a person wanted for questioning in theattack on a German tourist last week in Manhattan.

The NYPD identified the person as 28-year-old Keon Robinson.

Police say the 31-year-old woman was beaten and sexually assaulted while returning to her Airbnb rental on West 146th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem around 2:50 a.m.

The victim was repeatedly punched by the suspect, who took her purse, police said. After he knocked her to the ground, investigators say the suspect removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

The NYPD described the suspect as approximately 5'8" tall, 175 pounds with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, white sneakers and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

Police have linked the attack to a similar one that happened on around 4 a.m. on April 24 in the vicinity of West 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue. In that case, the suspect approached a 35-year-old woman from behind, simulated a gun and stole her handbag.

Authorities say he also struck her numerous times in the face, pulled her pants down and touched her groin area.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
