Man identified in Bronx nightclub shooting that left 2 hurt

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have identified a man they want to talk to in a Bronx night club shooting that left two people wounded.

On Jan. 28, a gunman, wearing a hoodie with the word "vintage," fired shots inside and outside the Blu Lounge on Webster Avenue in the Mount Hope section.

A 22-year-old woman was grazed in the left thigh outside the club. She sustained a non-life threatening injury. A 21-year-old man who was later determined to have been shot inside of the club showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police said Tuesday they want to talk to Travis Lesane, 28, nickname, "Trap."

The motive for the shooting is under investigation, but it does not appear the victims were the intended targets.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

