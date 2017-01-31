  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses

The NYPD released photos of burglary suspect Kenneth Connolly.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD has identified the suspect in a series of recent burglaries at Queens businesses.

Investigators released images of the man, identified as 50-year-old Kenneth Connolly.

He's accused of breaking into a dozen businesses over the course of a week and stealing cash.

All the break-ins happened between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., police say.

The businesses targeted included dry cleaners, laundromats, restaurants, and pharmacies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at http://WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
Related Topics:
newsburglarytheftqueens newsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
