Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses

NEW YORK (WABC) --The NYPD has identified the suspect in a series of recent burglaries at Queens businesses.
Investigators released images of the man, identified as 50-year-old Kenneth Connolly.
He's accused of breaking into a dozen businesses over the course of a week and stealing cash.
All the break-ins happened between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., police say.
The businesses targeted included dry cleaners, laundromats, restaurants, and pharmacies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at http://WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.