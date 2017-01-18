Police in New Jersey are looking for a man wanted in at least one luring incident.Montclair Police said Friday afternoon, a 9-year-old boy was walking near Norwood Avenue and Marion Road around 4 p.m. when a blue or black sedan pulled up beside him and the driver started to honk his horn. The driver told the boy to follow him, but the boy ran away.The suspect is described as white, in his 50s, with regular length white/gray hair, a white mustache and beard, wearing a black shirt. The suspect stayed in his vehicle.In a second incident on Tuesday just before 7 p.m., a man tried to lure a 16-year-old girl into his car, a dark sedan, near Park Street and Claremont Avenue.She said the driver repeatedly told the teen to get into the car.The female ran. The suspect was described only as a man with a possible accent. The suspect stayed in the car.It is unclear if these incidents are connected.These incidents are under investigation.