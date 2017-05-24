NEWS

Police in Newburgh arrest 'extremely dangerous' murder suspect

Eyewitness News
NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) --
Police in Newburgh arrested a suspect wanted in the murder of a 61-year-old man on Wednesday morning.

Wilfredo Mercado is now facing charges of second degree murder in the death of Robert Munson.

Police say Munson worked as a Youth Advocate Programs Advocate since 2014 and worked the overnight shift at a home on Grand Street.

YAP offers transitional life skills training to homeless men, including some formerly incarcerated persons.

Police say Munson was assaulted inside and died as a result of the assault.

Mercado is due in court on Thursday.
Related Topics:
newsmurderassaultNewburgh
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
An arrest warrant is issued for yoga guru Bikram Choudhury
Student fight ends with 4 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen
Long Island cesspool collapses, trapping man
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
Sessions did not include meetings with Russian ambassador on clearance forms
More News
Top Stories
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse in Huntington
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Student fight ends with 4 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen
MUGSHOTS: 31 arrested in major heroin ring bust in NJ
Tourist in coma, fighting for her life after Times Square crash
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
Boy, 7, killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table
Show More
Thick, black smoke billows from fire at Queens restaurant
12-year-old accused of terrorizing, attacking 80-year-old woman
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
Student burned after chemistry lab experiment explodes
Abandoned newborn found behind grocery store
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos