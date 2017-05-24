Police in Newburgh arrest 'extremely dangerous' murder suspect

Police in Newburgh arrested a suspect wanted in the murder of a 61-year-old man on Wednesday morning.Wilfredo Mercado is now facing charges of second degree murder in the death of Robert Munson.Police say Munson worked as a Youth Advocate Programs Advocate since 2014 and worked the overnight shift at a home on Grand Street.YAP offers transitional life skills training to homeless men, including some formerly incarcerated persons.Police say Munson was assaulted inside and died as a result of the assault.Mercado is due in court on Thursday.