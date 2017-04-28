NEWS

Police: Connecticut infant's death ruled a homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut --
Police say the death of an infant inside a Connecticut home earlier this week has been ruled a homicide.

The boy was found unresponsive in a Bridgeport apartment on Monday, inside a high-rise affordable housing complex.

He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital at first and then transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

His name and age were not disclosed by investigators.

The death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by the state medical examiner. The cause of death was not immediately made public.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.
