NEWS

Police: Intoxicated New York woman shouted racial slurs inside Philly airport

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
A New York woman was taken into custody at Philadelphia International Airport after police say she created a disturbance Monday night.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. in Terminal A of the airport.

According to the Tinicum Township Police Department, 46-year-old Jennifer Lee Henry of Macedon, New York was intoxicated and shouting racial slurs at an airport employee.

As authorities attempted to take Henry into custody, police say she kicked and attempted to trip the officers.

They say she also spit in the face of one of the airport police officers.

Henry was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

She was arraigned at Prospect Park Court and is free after posting 10 percent or $40,000 bail.
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsphiladelphia international airportairport security
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
VIDEO: Man with cerebral palsy mocked, punched
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
Suspicious fire destroys home before sex offender can move in
Michael Flynn risks being held in contempt of Congress
Plans unveiled to help combat commuting 'summer of hell'
More News
Top Stories
Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn College campus
Residents flee down fire escapes to escape Brooklyn fire
Amber Alert canceled after 12-year-old New York girl found safe
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Manchester police ID concert bomber, hunt for accomplices
PD: Man hired from child care website sexually abused girl
Police: Man angry he can't pump own gas in NJ punches worker
Show More
Suspicious fire destroys home before sex offender can move in
Actor Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies at 89
NYC school won't move prom over Ramadan conflict
69-year-old homeless man beaten over catcalls dies
'Soup Nazi' company's CFO facing tax evasion charges
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos