NEWS

Police investigating report of Long Island Rail Road derailment at Atlantic Terminal

Photo of scene inside Atlantic Terminal from Steven Zundell via Twitter

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
Police said they are looking into a report of a Long Island Rail Road derailment at Atlantic Terminal.

Stay with ABC7NY for more on this breaking story.
Related Topics:
newsbrooklyn newstrain derailmentNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fugitive Assange Backs Trump in Questioning Russia's Election Hacking Role
NAACP President Arrested Protesting Sessions' Nomination
Tillerson, ExxonMobil Strike Deal to Part Ways If Confirmed
1,000 without water in Hoboken after main break
More News
Top Stories
18-year-old shot to death by police in Prospect Heights
Janet Jackson, husband welcome son Eissa Al Mana
Police fatally shoot suspect in Canarsie
Mother charged in death of 1-year-old daughter
34-year-old man kidnapped from Bronx salon
1,000 without water in Hoboken after main break
Official says intelligence community ready for Trump
Show More
Pence Returns to Capitol Hill to Huddle With Republicans on Obamacare Plans
Omarosa Manigault Set to Join Trump's White House Staff
Baby found dead inside drug treatment facility in East Harlem
NYC Councilman pushing for tougher hit-and-run penalties
More than 50 rats removed from store on Long Island
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos