Police-involved shooting in Trenton, N.J.; active investigation underway

TRENTON, N.J. --
A growing number of law enforcement officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting in Trenton, N.J.

It is happening in the 300 block of Centre Street.


Action News first got word of the situation before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There are reports that shots were fired at officers, but there have been no reports of officers being injured.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several police units and ambulances on the scene.

Watch Chopper 6 raw video in Trenton, NJ. There were reports of shots being fired at police.



Groups of officers wearing bullet-proof vests with weapons drawn were seen near a home and across the street near a corner store.

A number of streets have been blocked off in the area.



Residents in the area have been asked to leave their homes and move back from the scene.

