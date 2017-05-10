Police involved shooting in Trenton. Guns drawn in ongoing situation on Centre Street. pic.twitter.com/8oPZRXT9SN — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 10, 2017

T.E.A.M.S. on scene in Trenton. Situation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2x8Y46lSe6 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 10, 2017

Police involved shooting in Trenton. Streets blocked off around scene. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/o03IW7cZbP — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 10, 2017

Police knocking on doors and telling neighbors to move back near scene of police involved shooting in Trenton. pic.twitter.com/Xlng5osUOO — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 10, 2017

A growing number of law enforcement officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting in Trenton, N.J.It is happening in the 300 block of Centre Street.Action News first got word of the situation before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.There are reports that shots were fired at officers, but there have been no reports of officers being injured.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several police units and ambulances on the scene.Groups of officers wearing bullet-proof vests with weapons drawn were seen near a home and across the street near a corner store.A number of streets have been blocked off in the area.Residents in the area have been asked to leave their homes and move back from the scene.