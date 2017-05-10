TRENTON, N.J. --A growing number of law enforcement officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting in Trenton, N.J.
It is happening in the 300 block of Centre Street.
Police involved shooting in Trenton. Guns drawn in ongoing situation on Centre Street. pic.twitter.com/8oPZRXT9SN— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 10, 2017
Action News first got word of the situation before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.
There are reports that shots were fired at officers, but there have been no reports of officers being injured.
Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several police units and ambulances on the scene.
T.E.A.M.S. on scene in Trenton. Situation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2x8Y46lSe6— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 10, 2017
Groups of officers wearing bullet-proof vests with weapons drawn were seen near a home and across the street near a corner store.
A number of streets have been blocked off in the area.
Police involved shooting in Trenton. Streets blocked off around scene. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/o03IW7cZbP— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 10, 2017
Police knocking on doors and telling neighbors to move back near scene of police involved shooting in Trenton. pic.twitter.com/Xlng5osUOO— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 10, 2017
Residents in the area have been asked to leave their homes and move back from the scene.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.