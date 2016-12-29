The NYPD said it has located a relative after issuing an alert about a 3-year-old boy who was found wandering alone in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.The toddler's grandmother was identified about 20 minutes after police asked for the public's help to identify the child.Officers released a photo of the boy, who was spotted at about 1:13 a.m. near the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Herzl Street in the Brownsville section.There's no word yet if any charges will be filed in the case.