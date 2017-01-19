FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) --The search is on for two men that police say robbed a 9-year-old boy at a Target in Brooklyn.
The incident happened on January 10th at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the Target in the Atlantic Terminal Mall.
Police say that the boy was shopping in the store when he was approached by the two suspects.
The two men then began speaking with the boy and convinced him to leave the Target.
Once they were outside, one of the men placed their hand over the boy's mouth, while the other man stole $282 from the boy's pocket.
The victim didn't sustain any injuries from this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.